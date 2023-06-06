iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 146,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the average daily volume of 57,167 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFA traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,145,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,072. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.