iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,306,000 after buying an additional 556,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,814 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

