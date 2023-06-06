iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,232 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $70,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. 275,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

