iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $263.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

