iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

