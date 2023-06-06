iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Rinkey Investments’ Largest Position

Rinkey Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.71% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 947,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,758,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 783,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,256. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

