iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAT)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average volume of 1,684 call options.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IAT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 407,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,868. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.