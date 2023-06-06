Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.
Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.3 %
BCH opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.