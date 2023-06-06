Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

BCH opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 491,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

