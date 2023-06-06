J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,068.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

