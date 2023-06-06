Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 835,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 215,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JEF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

