JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 17,170 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $412,251.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.
Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.43.
FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
