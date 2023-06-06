JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 17,170 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $412,251.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

