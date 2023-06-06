Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $144,846.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at $636,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 5.9 %

JOBY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 6,463,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.