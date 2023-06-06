Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $144,846.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at $636,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 5.9 %

JOBY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 6,463,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

