Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $11,443.77 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,252.70 or 0.99776227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03502409 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,455.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

