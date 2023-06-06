JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 450,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 236,005 shares.The stock last traded at $42.63 and had previously closed at $42.57.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 867,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

