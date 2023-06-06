JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 450,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 236,005 shares.The stock last traded at $42.63 and had previously closed at $42.57.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 937,438 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,838,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

