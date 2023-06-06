Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 5423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

