Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 5423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.