Kenvue Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 13th (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 13th. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Kenvue’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.1 %

Kenvue stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 1,315,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,070. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

About Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

