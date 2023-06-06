Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KMB traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

