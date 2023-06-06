Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 554.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $564,950,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. 154,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,732. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.