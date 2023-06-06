Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,167 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,976. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

