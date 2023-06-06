Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.41. 349,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

