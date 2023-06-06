Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 339,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,424. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

