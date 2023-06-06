Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $15,513,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.53. 226,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,691. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.42.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

