Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 155,055 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 5,502,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

