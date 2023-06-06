Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

