Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

