Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Insider Sells $97,580.00 in Stock

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of Knightscope stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $97,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knightscope Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 2,487,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Knightscope, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Knightscope in the third quarter valued at $3,691,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knightscope by 75.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.