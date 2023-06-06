KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.06 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. KOK has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $622,074.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,707.63 or 0.99999042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC.

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01478162 USD and is down -11.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $476,436.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

