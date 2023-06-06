Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.80 on Friday. Koss has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.