Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $85.40 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.