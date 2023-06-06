Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 3.6%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 152,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 507,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

