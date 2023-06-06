Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$39.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$48.27 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 109.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.042328 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

