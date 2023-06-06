Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2,067.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,970 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $32,175,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $113.95. 89,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

