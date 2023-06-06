Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

Legrand Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

