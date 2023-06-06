Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 1,474 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,482. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

