Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $189,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.70. 555,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.49. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.