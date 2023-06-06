Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 316,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

