Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $424.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
