Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35. 8,778,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,881,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,351,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 408,019 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

