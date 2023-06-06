LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,077. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

