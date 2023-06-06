M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.78

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 738158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,109 shares of company stock valued at $13,758,735 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

