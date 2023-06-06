M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.56

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 50644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

