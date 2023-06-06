Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 33,689 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 6,902,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,619,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $520.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

