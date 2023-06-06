Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $150.49 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850,454 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Crown Castle worth $150,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. 559,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,272. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

