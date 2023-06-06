Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,315. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

