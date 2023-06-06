Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $665.42 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,202,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,254,586 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 5.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $665,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE:V traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,091. The firm has a market cap of $428.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.86. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

