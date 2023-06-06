Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,763,000 after acquiring an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,106. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

