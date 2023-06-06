Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 420,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

