Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
UNP traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,216. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
