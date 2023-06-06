Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,866 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. 908,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,228. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

